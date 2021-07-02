Yuba County coroner investigating suspicious death

Jul. 2—An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in an Olivehurst home on Wednesday during a welfare check, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office went to the home in the 4400 block of Fleming Way shortly before noon on Wednesday after receiving a report from a woman who raised concerns after not seeing her neighbor for several months. The woman told law enforcement that the man's cats were inside with no indication of anyone there nor coming and going from the residence to care for them.

Deputies responded to the home, along with Animal Care Services, to conduct a welfare check on the resident and his cats. With no response from inside, deputies became concerned for the well-being of the resident and his animals. After entering the backyard to investigate further, they were able to see through a sliding glass door and saw an unknown deceased person in advanced decomposition in a bedroom, according to the sheriff's office.

"Due to some suspicious circumstances observed at the home, detectives responded and assumed the investigation," said sheriff's spokesperson Leslie Williams in a press release. "The identity and cause of death of the deceased is pending autopsy and the case is under active investigation."

Williams said anyone with further information is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Investigations Unit at 749-7777.