Yuba County Costco officially opens ahead of Thanksgiving, Black Friday

(FOX40.COM) — After delays caused the original opening date to get pushed back several times, a Costco Warehouse has finally opened in Yuba County, which is just in time for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays.

Located at 1214 N Beale Road, Costco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the opening.

•Video Above: Roseville approves $6M incentive to begin construction on new Costco

Marysville Costco finalizes grand opening date after several delays

While the new location is expected to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, the warehouse will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 24) and close at 8:30 p.m.

Costco’s normal operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.