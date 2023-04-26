Yuba County DA clarifies dog killing case

Apr. 25—After pleading not guilty in January to several charges, including a felony cruelty to animals charge, following an incident in which a large dog was stabbed to death, the man involved in that case pleaded no contest last week to lesser charges because of the circumstances surrounding the dog's killing.

On April 19, Ricky Guerrero pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor cruelty to animals charge for his role in the killing of a 10-year-old "bully" breed dog named Raider. As a result of the plea, Guerrero, who has a criminal history, was sentenced to 12 days in jail and a year of probation.

The details and circumstances of the case have been subject to much speculation online in social media circles. Late Monday, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry explained to the Appeal why Guerrero's most serious charges were essentially dropped and why more serious action wasn't taken against him in regards to sentencing.

Despite information that has been shared online, Curry said Raider was not beaten and that the events leading up to Guerrero killing the dog "were complicated."

"Guerrero killed the dog by stabbing it twice with a knife shortly after he suffered serious injuries from Raider biting him," Curry said in an email to the Appeal. "Raider had attempted to bite Guerrero's girlfriend and her little girl, when he intervened and was bitten by the dog."

Curry said a person unrelated to Guerrero called 911 to report someone "actively being attacked by a dog." As a result of the attack, Guerrero ended up being hospitalized for weeks and underwent surgery, having suffered permanent nerve damage to both hands from the attack, Curry said.

"Raider, a 10-year-old bully, was described by those who knew him as a sweet and loving dog. Guerrero's girlfriend was helping foster Raider and there is no indication he had been aggressive in the past," Curry said. "Many have speculated about what may have caused Raider to become aggressive, but the truth is we just don't know. What we do know based on the evidence, is that Guerrero killed the dog shortly after it had severely injured him when he tried to protect his girlfriend's child from being attacked."

A few minutes after the initial attack, Guerrero returned with a knife and killed the dog. While Guerrero would have been legally justified in killing the dog during an attack, Curry said Guerrero's actions after the attack were "extremely inappropriate" because Raider already had been secured by a neighbor and was no longer considered a threat.

"Guerrero should have called Animal Control Services to investigate the incident and determine whether Raider needed to be humanely euthanized," Curry said. "While the case was initially charged as a felony based on Guerrero's criminal history, the misdemeanor resolution of the case was appropriate given the evidence we had and the severe injuries Guerrero suffered as a result of the attack."