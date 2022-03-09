Yuba County DA Curry endorses trafficking bill

Mar. 9—Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry put his endorsement behind a state Senate bill last week that would make human trafficking a serious and violent felony.

The legislation, Senate Bill 1042, also has been endorsed by at least 27 other elected district attorneys across the state.

If passed, the bill would reclassify human trafficking as a violent and serious felony which would allow prosecutors to be able to seek harsher penalties because the crime would fall under California's three-strikes law.

The three-strikes law lengthens prison sentences of those convicted of felonies who have been previously convicted of a violent or serious felony, and limits the ability of those offenders to receive a punishment other than a prison sentence, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office website.

"Human Trafficking is modern-day-slavery and should be designated as a Serious and Violent Felony under California law," Curry said in a statement.

Curry said California is one of the nation's top destinations for human trafficking and consistently ranks number one in the nation in the number of human trafficking cases reported to the national human trafficking hotline.

According to Curry, human traffickers can make as much as $2,500 a day by forcibly selling victims in the sex trade. He said traffickers have learned that participating in human trafficking is "much more profitable than trafficking other items of property, such as guns and drugs, since human beings are a reusable commodity."

Curry said SB 1042 is needed because under current California law, human trafficking is defined as a "non-serious" and "non-violent" crime. The current law also makes human trafficking a "non-strike" offense, he said.

"The designation of human trafficking as a 'non-serious' and 'non-violent' crime has significant consequences under the law and permits traffickers to receive greater leniency under the law than those convicted of 'serious' and 'violent' crimes," Curry said. "As a result, human trafficking falls into the same category as other low-level felony crimes such as vandalism, theft, and drug sales."

Along with sex trafficking, Curry said labor trafficking also is a concern that he hoped SB 1042 would address.

"Labor trafficking is no less insidious, as victims of labor trafficking are forced to work long hours in unsanitary and inhumane working conditions for little or no pay," Curry said. "Labor traffickers will often tell their victims they will not be believed if they try to report the crime and the authorities will deport them. Like sex traffickers, labor traffickers maintain total control over their victims by using a combination of physical force and psychological manipulation."