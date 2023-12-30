Yuba County deputies shoot man in Olivehurst

(FOX40.COM) — A man was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition after he was shot by Yuba County deputies, according to a spokesperson from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.

At 2:50 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst for medical aid, the spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, deputies shot a man, who was then taken to a Marysville hospital.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

