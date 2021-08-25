Yuba County Jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19

Aug. 25—On Tuesday, Yuba County Jail suspended inmate visitation at the facility because of health concerns related to COVID-19.

Due to rising cases in the area and the reporting of 10 active COVID-19 cases at the jail, visitation has been suspended, according to a news release from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

According to the release, individuals with active cases at the jail are in quarantine. All new persons being taken into the jail, regardless of vaccination status, are automatically quarantined for 14 days and monitored for COVID symptoms before joining the general population at the jail.