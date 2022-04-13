Yuba County law enforcement officers honored

Apr. 12—During Tuesday's Yuba County Board of Supervisors meeting, state Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, presented proclamations to two recent Peace Officer of the Year recipients in Yuba County.

The two honored were Jason Ballantine, a code enforcement officer for the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, and Bridgette Jackson, with the Yuba County Probation Department.

"It's our pleasure to be here today to recognize these fine law enforcement professionals, and professionals they are," Nielsen said. "... These officers that we recognize here today have dedicated their careers to saving lives, to protecting lives and property."

A U.S. Army veteran, Ballantine began his law enforcement career with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department in 2018, serving as a reserve deputy sheriff. After graduating from the Yuba College Modular Police Academy, he was brought on as a full-time deputy.

Before becoming a code enforcement officer, Ballantine had been a cadet advisor, resident foothill deputy and assisted with the METYU Task Force Team, according to the department.

"He has taken a significant amount of reports for trespassing, drug possession and other miscellaneous violations," the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said. "He has authorized numerous search warrants and when you listen to the radio you often hear his badge number throughout the day as he never seems to stop. Jason has a positive attitude which is contagious throughout the department. His work ethic and dedication to our community is to be commended and why he was selected as our Peace Officer of the Year for 2021."

Also recognized was Jackson. In 2021, she also received the California Association of Public Insurance Adjusters' Sacramento Region Supervisor of the Year award.

"Bridgette embodies the selfless dedication of a reliable and dependable officer," the Yuba County Probation Department posted on Facebook when announcing her selection as an Officer of the Year. "As a department, we are very lucky to have Officer Jackson on our team and anyone who knows her can attest to the amazing person she is."

As he presented the proclamation to Jackson, Nielsen stressed the dedication it takes to do the good work that needs to be done in an environment such as the Yuba County Probation Department.

"Thank you for what you do and you're focusing on the juvenile offenders," Nielsen said. "And they are now a greater priority in California. This state has not often dedicated the resources necessary to help our wayward youth and your job is a tough one."