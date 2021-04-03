Yuba County mail thefts being investigated

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·2 min read

Apr. 3—A series of mail thefts from neighborhood cluster boxes in Yuba County are under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspectors, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office public information officer Leslie Williams.

Earlier this month, three Oroville men were arrested for stealing property from various neighborhood mailboxes in the Plumas Lake area. Williams said the suspects were in possession of keys believed to be Post Office keys and there was no sign of force to the mailboxes that had property taken.

She said all the thefts in the area haven't been attributed to just one suspect or group of suspects and some have been unrelated. In addition, out of area arrests have been made with local mail located with suspects. In Galt, a suspect had mail from all over, including Yuba County.

"Some are forced entry into cluster boxes; others show no force as if a master key, or more likely a shaved key, was used to open them," Williams said in an email. "Others are single mailboxes that aren't locked. It's a problem all over unfortunately."

Williams suggested people use the mail delivery notification service that the U.S. Postal Service provides to know what mail to expect. She said residents should pick up mail right away, have mail held by the post office when people are away or use a P.O. Box if they don't have a locking box.

"Take financially sensitive outgoing mail like payments of bills etc. directly to the post office," Williams said.

Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said anyone who is the victim of mail theft can call the postal inspectors directly 24 hours a day seven days a week at 877-876-2455. He said people should call not just when mail is taken but also if they notice bank statements that they did not make because that information could help inspectors locate potential suspects.

He said the penalty for using a stolen master mail key or a counterfeit mail key is up to 10 years in federal prison. There is a standing reward of $10,000 to any individual who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for mail theft.

Postal inspectors work with local law enforcement during their investigations.

"The real key is the reporting," Fitch said. "It does make a difference."

Recommended Stories

  • French hospitals boost Easter staff to battle virus resurge

    French hospitals brought in extra staff for the Easter holiday weekend to cope with growing numbers of virus patients, while travelers converged on train stations and highways to flee big cities before new nationwide restrictions take hold. Bracing for more COVID-19 patients arriving over the weekend, hospitals across hard-hit northern France were ordered to bring in extra staff. Dr. Christophe Boyer, head of emergency services at the Amiens-Picardie Hospital, is worried about the rising number of patients but also dismayed that after more than a year of the pandemic, he’s asking staff to make an extra effort yet again and work on Easter.

  • Coyotes reveal their secrets on how they cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    Two men who work as coyotes, or human smugglers, told Noticias Telemundo that for those desperate enough, a payment of $8,000 each will suffice to get them into the U.S. through the desert.Details: To cross people by car, hiding them in secret compartments, they’ll charge up to $20,000 because the coyotes swear U.S. immigration officers get a cut to turn a blind eye.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they’re saying: Walking through the desert “is the hardest route, but also the safest: there’s less vigilance” from authorities, smuggler Orlando told Noticias Telemundo. To cross someone by car “we get notice [from la migra] of a specific time and which of the inspection lines to queue up in,” the coyote said.By the numbers: The typical desert trek skirts the border wall and takes from four hours to four days depending on the time of year. The Border Patrol found 300 bodies in the last fiscal year of people who died crossing the desert en route to the border, due mostly to hypothermia and dehydration. The number of unaccompanied minors attempting to cross to the U.S. could balloon to 26,000 by September from the current 16,000, according to official documents leaked to Axios.This story first appeared in Axios Latino, a weekly collaboration between Axios and Noticias Telemundo. Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump and Carlson lead backlash as MLB pulls All-Star Game from Georgia

    Former president calls on fans to ‘boycott baseball’Obama lauds MLB ‘for taking a stand on behalf of voting rights’ Mike Pence laughs as Donald Trump holds a baseball bat at the White House in 2017. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson led rightwing backlash on Friday after Major League Baseball said it would not play its All-Star game in Georgia because of a new law that restricts voting rights in the state. The former president and the Fox News host some say is his Republican political heir thereby ranged themselves against current president Joe Biden and the Democrat he served as vice-president, Barack Obama. “Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans,” Trump said, “and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the radical left Democrats. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with free and fair elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta and all?” Coke and Delta are among companies which have expressed concern over the Georgia law, which restricts early and mail-in voting, measures seen to target minority voters likely to back Democrats. The law was passed by Republicans after Biden won the state against Trump and Democrats won both Senate runoff elections in January. Referring to the segregation of the post-civil war south, Biden called the law: “Jim Crow in the 21st century.” In his own statement on Saturday, Obama congratulated MLB “for taking a stand on behalf of voting rights for all citizens”. He also said: “There’s no better way for America’s pastime to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example.” Aaron, known as the Hammer, was a long-time MLB home-run record holder who played for the Atlanta Braves and endured racist abuse throughout his life in the sport. He died in January, aged 86. On Friday night Carlson, who some say could be a contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 if Trump does not run again, claimed MLB “believes it has veto power over the democratic process”. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he had “decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft” from the home of the Atlanta Braves. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” The move was not without precedent. In 2016 North Carolina lost the right to host high-profile NCAA college events over a bill which restricted rights for transgender people. Biden said this week he would support moving the MLB events from Atlanta. Carlson said that showed the president was “willing to destroy even something as wholesome as the country’s traditional game purely to increase the power of his political party”. The chief of the MLB players union has indicated support for the move. In a statement on Friday, the New York Yankees great and Miami Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter said: “We should promote increasing voter turnout as opposed to any measures that adversely impact the ability to cast a ballot … We support the commissioner’s decision to stand up for the values of our game.” Georgia governor Brian Kemp – a bête noire for Trump over his refusal to overturn Biden’s win – said MLB had “caved to f• Formear, political opportunism and liberal lies”. He also decried “cancel culture”, a key Republican talking point. Stacey Abrams, who Kemp beat in a 2018 election he ran as Georgia secretary of state, said she was “disappointed” the All-Star game would not be played in the state. But Abrams, who campaigns for voting rights and has become an influential figure in the national Democratic party, also said she was “proud of [MLB’s] stance on voting rights” and “urged events and productions to come and speak out or stay and fight”.

  • No. 1 Ash Barty looks to defend Miami Open title against Bianca Andreescu

    World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 9 Bianca Andreescu have been longing for the opportunity to play each other in a first-career meeting for quite awhile.

  • EU countries agree to share 'solidarity vaccines' with states in need

    Most European Union member states on Thursday agreed to share part of their upcoming vaccine deliveries with the five EU countries they said need them most. The EU's vaccine doses are usually distributed between the bloc's 27 countries based on population size. After days of negotiations, EU ambassadors on Thursday agreed to change that system for 10 million BioNTech-Pfizer doses due to be delivered in the second quarter, so needier countries received more.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • A recession or ‘she-cession?’ COVID-19 pandemic sets back women’s economic progress | Opinion

    In the year since we entered the surreal world of a global pandemic, we’re merely scratching the surface of its devastating impact on our economy. However, buried under the economic avalanche is the fact that women have been greatly affected by COVID-19.

  • MLB pulls 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia in the wake of the new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Friday that the league "opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

  • Sunday Talk Shows, April 4: Pete Buttigieg on NBC and ABC

    April 4 Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: "Face the Nation" on CBS; "Meet the Press" on NBC; "This Week" on ABC; "Fox News Sunday" on Fox and Fox News; "State of the Union" on CNN

  • With Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball out, how will the Hornets scramble to find offense?

    Malik Monk to miss at least two weeks with ankle sprain, joining All-Star rookie LaMelo Ball on the shelf.

  • Dr. Finberg on travel and new vaccine rollout groups

    Dr. Robert Finberg, of UMass Medical School, answers questions about travel and COVID vaccine groups.

  • The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in public donations to help her escape her 'weird' marriage

    Tasha Adams is asking for donations to help fund her divorce from Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes after it's been pending for more than three years.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Trump is calling for a MLB boycott after the league said it would move its All-Star game out of Georgia. Conservative lawmakers discussed removing the league's antitrust exemption.

    Former President Trump on Friday called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, after the league said its All-Star game wouldn't be held in Atlanta.

  • Marc Gasol: Lakers signing Andre Drummond a 'hard pill to swallow'

    In his first public comments since the Lakers signed Andre Drummond, Marc Gasol expresses disappointment in being demoted. Could he leave the team?

  • Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law

    Republican legislators now have more oversight and power over elections and the county officials who count the votes. The secretary of state has less.

  • Army announces suspensions after trainee sexually assaulted by 22 service members

    Multiple army instructors have been suspended over the alleged sexual assault of a trainee at the base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Agents from Army Criminal Investigation Command reportedly launched an investigation after a female trainee claimed she was sexually assaulted by 22 service members, including several drill sergeants, The Hill reported. The outlet reported that 22 service members from the 1-78 Field Artillery Battalion were involved in multiple assaults on the woman.

  • The website for finding 'sugar babies' that Matt Gaetz allegedly met women through was founded by an MIT grad who says 'love is a concept invented by poor people'

    Seeking Arrangement was founded in 2006 by an MIT grad who wanted to formalize what he believed were the unwritten rules of dating as a transaction.

  • COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

    Studies and real-world data suggest vaccinated people can’t easily spread the virus, but health experts say it’s too soon to doff the masks in public.

  • Millennials to be offered single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to ‘jab and go’

    A new single shot Covid-19 vaccine could be available by July and will be mainly used to target young millennials who might not want to wait for three months for a second dose. Nadhim Zahawi, the vaccines minister, said UK medical regulators are now formally assessing the safety of the Janssen vaccine, which is made by Johnson & Johnson. Ministers are hoping the Janssen jab can be deployed among the young adults born around turn of the century as a ‘jab and go’ offering. Anyone receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, seen as the workhorse of the Government’s vaccination roll-out, has to have two jabs, 12 weeks apart, before being fully inoculated. The hope is that the Janssen jab will be attractive to young people who will be desperate to start enjoying a summer by the time the vaccine roll-out reaches them. Government sources said the first Janssen jabs will be in people’s arms by July at the earliest, around the time the youngest adults will be receiving their first jabs. The UK Government has ordered 30 million doses of the Janssen jab which uses the same type of technology as AstraZeneca’s vaccine. One source said: “Where it will be useful is it could work really well for the younger cohort - the 18 to 29 year olds. One hit and you are done - and you are off to Ibiza.”