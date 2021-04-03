Yuba County mail thefts being investigated

Apr. 3—A series of mail thefts from neighborhood cluster boxes in Yuba County are under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspectors, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office public information officer Leslie Williams.

Earlier this month, three Oroville men were arrested for stealing property from various neighborhood mailboxes in the Plumas Lake area. Williams said the suspects were in possession of keys believed to be Post Office keys and there was no sign of force to the mailboxes that had property taken.

She said all the thefts in the area haven't been attributed to just one suspect or group of suspects and some have been unrelated. In addition, out of area arrests have been made with local mail located with suspects. In Galt, a suspect had mail from all over, including Yuba County.

"Some are forced entry into cluster boxes; others show no force as if a master key, or more likely a shaved key, was used to open them," Williams said in an email. "Others are single mailboxes that aren't locked. It's a problem all over unfortunately."

Williams suggested people use the mail delivery notification service that the U.S. Postal Service provides to know what mail to expect. She said residents should pick up mail right away, have mail held by the post office when people are away or use a P.O. Box if they don't have a locking box.

"Take financially sensitive outgoing mail like payments of bills etc. directly to the post office," Williams said.

Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said anyone who is the victim of mail theft can call the postal inspectors directly 24 hours a day seven days a week at 877-876-2455. He said people should call not just when mail is taken but also if they notice bank statements that they did not make because that information could help inspectors locate potential suspects.

He said the penalty for using a stolen master mail key or a counterfeit mail key is up to 10 years in federal prison. There is a standing reward of $10,000 to any individual who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for mail theft.

Postal inspectors work with local law enforcement during their investigations.

"The real key is the reporting," Fitch said. "It does make a difference."