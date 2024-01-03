Yuba County man arrested in alleged Christmas morning burglary

Jan. 2—The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said a Yuba County man was arrested after a reported burglary on Christmas Day that led to the alleged discovery of other stolen items from the same victim.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 25 a report was received that a burglary of construction tools from a contractor's storage container occurred on a property on Almora Road, north of Nevada City.

After an investigation, 32-year-old Dustin Million Jr. of Camptonville was identified as a suspect in the alleged burglary and was arrested, officials said. The vehicle used in the alleged crime also was impounded, according to the sheriff's office.

In addition to Million's arrest, investigators also allegedly located and recovered "thousands of dollars' worth of the victims' stolen tools" from a Nevada City residence where the stolen property was allegedly sold, officials said.

As a result of that discovery, the sheriff's office said a "second burglary suspect and three other conspirators in this case have been identified and referred" to the Nevada County District Attorney's Office for the consideration of additional charges, "including the persons involved in the purchase and possession of the stolen items."

The sheriff's office said deputies assigned to the North San Juan area of Nevada County had been working with the same victim after a previous alleged burglary happened at the same location in November 2023.

"Following last month's advice from deputies to install video surveillance, inventory their property, record serial numbers and/or identify their tools with unique markings, the victims followed through with proactive actions that ultimately assisted deputies in identifying suspects and recovering much of the victims' stolen property," the sheriff's office said. "The suspect vehicle was captured on video surveillance leaving the scene of the burglary with a pickup bed full of stolen property, and several deputies recognized the driver, identified as Dustin Million, from prior contacts."

Along with Million, investigators identified a passenger that was reportedly with Million at the time of the alleged burglary on Christmas Day. Officials said that man was identified as 41-year-old Steven Lillis of North San Juan.

At about 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Nevada City Police Department officer located Million's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 49 in Nevada City, officials said.

"Deputies heard the call on the dispatch radio and responded immediately to assist. Million was driving and Lillis was the passenger," the sheriff's office said. "Million was wearing the same clothing as depicted in the surveillance video from the burglary and was in possession of a check made out to him for $2,000 with 'tools' written on the memo. An inventory search of the suspect revealed stolen property from this burglary, and mail believed to be stolen from additional victims."

Officials said deputies were eventually led to a property on Holly Davo Place in Grass Valley after further investigation. A probation search of the residence was conducted just after midnight on Dec. 26, the sheriff's office said. As a result of that search, additional stolen property belonging to the same victim was allegedly located in a storage container, officials said.

Million was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for burglary and possession of stolen property with bail set at $50,000, officials said. As of press time Tuesday, he was still at the jail.