Yuba County man arrested for burglary

Jul. 28—A Yuba County man was arrested this week after law enforcement searched his property and allegedly found multiple stolen vehicles and other property related to an ongoing investigation.

On July 4, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary in the 1800 block of South Meridian Road in which an unknown person had stolen a number of high-priced items including two boats, a trailer and an ATV. Investigators developed leads and identified a potential suspect from the Olivehurst area.

Sutter County detectives served a search warrant on Monday in the 2700 block of Mage Avenue in Olivehurst as part of its ongoing investigation. Detectives were assisted by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter and NET-5.

During the search, they located approximately five stolen vehicles, in addition to several pieces of stolen property related to the ongoing investigation.

Leon Clarence Wyatt, 44, was located at the site and subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, possession of stolen property and violation of parole. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.