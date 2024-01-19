Yuba County police, District Attorney’s Office take different approach to DUI prevention

(FOX40.COM) — On Thursday morning, a woman, 23, was sentenced to serve four years in prison for driving while intoxicated, which led to a crash that killed a 40-year-old man in Roseville in September.

Her sentencing, however, wasn’t held in a typical courtroom.

As part of an agreement with the Yuba County District Attorney, the woman’s sentencing was held at Wheatland High School in front of the school’s junior and senior students to promote DUI prevention.

“We all agreed to hold the sentencing in the high school [with] the hope that it will impact the students and prevent at least one DUI fatality in the future,” said District Attorney Clint Curry.

According to the DA’s office, the woman who was being sentenced also agreed to the change of venue, saying that she hoped students would learn from her mistake.

On Sept. 12, the 23-year-old woman from Wheatland was driving her Chevy Silverado home from Top Golf in Roseville, police said. While turning onto Spenceville Road, she crashed into an oncoming motorcycle.

At the scene, the Wheatland Police Department along with Yuba County deputies determined that the suspect consumed “roughly six Twisted Iced Teas” at Top Golf before driving home.

“Thank you to Wheatland High for allowing the students to see up close the devastation caused by drinking and driving,” the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said. “Thank you to the officers and deputies for their excellent investigation.

