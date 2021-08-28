Yuba County rape trial postponed due to juror's COVID-19 exposure

Aug. 28—The trial of two men charged with raping an intoxicated woman in 2018 was postponed to next year after a prospective juror was exposed to COVID-19, according to Yuba County Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt.

In May 2019, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Jeloni Jessie Ketchum Jr., of Sacramento, and his cousin Jaivonte Leander Logan with forcible rape and rape by a foreign object and rape of a drugged victim for an alleged incident that took place on Dec. 14, 2018. Both men posted bail and were released in June 2019.

Logan, Ketchum and the victim were drinking together the night of the alleged incident. The men were driving the woman back to her home and allegedly stopped near a dirt road, got into the back seat and raped her. The victim told police she was too intoxicated to give consent and that she was unable to fight them off, according to Appeal archives.

Jury selection for the defendants' trial started on Tuesday in Yuba County Superior Court.

"We were provided very limited information," McDevitt said in an email. "The judge informed us the prospective juror found out after court that someone they had recent contact with tested positive."

At a trial setting conference on Wednesday, the trial was rescheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.