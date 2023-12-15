Yuba County receives bike, pedestrian safety grant

Dec. 14—Yuba County Health and Human Services announced this week that it received a $74,407 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support the county's Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program.

According to officials, the grant will help to promote safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists and provide education about the importance of sharing the road.

"Protecting the safety of our community is always a top priority," Karah Glavaris, health education specialist, said in a statement. "The Office of Traffic Safety grant funding is critical in helping Yuba County provide education and awareness campaigns for pedestrian and bicycle safety issues."

Officials said the grant program will run through September 2024 and funding will support a variety of activities focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety such as the following: — Bicycle training courses that educate youth on safe riding practices — Helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need — Community and school education presentations — Walking field trips with older residents — Bicycle and pedestrian safety for people who are experiencing homelessness — Crossing guard training and equipment for schools — Pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective armbands/leg bands and bicycle headlights/taillights

"Everyone deserves a safe environment to travel, regardless of how people get to places," California Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said in a statement. "The safety of people walking and biking on our roads is a high priority. Education plays a pivotal role in creating a strong road safety culture that prioritizes traffic safety, especially for our most vulnerable road users."

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.