Yuba County resident involved in child porn case

Jul. 14—An individual in Yuba County was revealed to be involved in a federal child pornography case involving a Los Angeles County man that was arrested on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, Pedro Luis Millan, also known as Peter Millan, 36, of Montebello, was arrested after a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment last week charging him with conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and receipt of child pornography.

Court documents show that in May 2021, Millan used the Kik messaging application to conspire with a person in Yuba County to produce an image of a child under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Millan allegedly "received that image, as well as additional pornographic images of the same child victim, from his co-conspirator over the Kik messaging application," the department said.

"If convicted of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child, Millan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine," Lauren Horwood, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Department of Justice, said in a statement. "Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Horwood said the Yuba County resident involved in the case is "unnamed at this point."

"This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse," Horwood said. "Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims."

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.