Yuba County tax sale auction set for later this month

Jan. 31—Yuba County will be holding a tax sale auction later this month in order to recoup any and all unpaid taxes and fees on certain properties.

According to the county, properties that have been in default for five or more years may become subject to what is called the "Power to Sell." Power to Sell is a legal document that is recorded by the tax collector with the Yuba County Clerk/Recorder Office which gives the collector the legal authority to sell a property at auction so the county can receive any unpaid taxes and fees, an effort that is required and governed by California revenue and taxation code.

If a property owner wants to avoid a Power to Sell being filed against a property, then that property owner must pay off their property taxes prior to the fifth anniversary of the default date or enroll in and successfully maintain a payment plan, the county said.

The county said any properties that have remained in a "tax-defaulted status for five years or more, are not enrolled in a good-standing payment plan, and have had Power to Sell filed against them will be offered for sale at public auction."

The next Yuba County tax sale auction is scheduled for Feb. 24-27. For more information and to view the properties being listed, visit yuba.org/departments/treasurer-tax_collector/auction_information.php.