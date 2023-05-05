Yuba County woman arrested for suspected mail, property theft

May 4—The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a 26-year-old Challenge woman who was arrested Tuesday could be responsible for stealing property and mail from multiple victims in multiple counties, including Yuba County.

According to officials, an investigation into a stolen utility trailer and generator at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Country Heights Dr. in the Penn Valley area led to the recovery of additional alleged stolen property and mail "involving potentially more than a dozen additional victims from multiple counties," officials said.

As a result of the investigation, Shawna Baldwin of Challenge, 26, was arrested for grand theft, receiving stolen property, mail theft, vehicle theft, vandalism, false impersonation, and transportation of a controlled substance, Nevada County officials said.

"Deputies contacted Baldwin at an unoccupied property after the owner of the property called the sheriff's office upon seeing a suspicious vehicle trespassing on the property," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said. "Upon arrival, deputies located a generator belonging to the property owner in the bed of the suspect truck. The victim advised of additional items missing including a utility trailer that they stored at the location."

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said that during the investigation, deputies were made aware of an address on Easy Street in Penn Valley where they claimed to have located the stolen utility trailer that was allegedly taken from the Country Heights Drive property. A vehicle that allegedly belonged to Baldwin also was located parked next to the stolen trailer, with additional stolen property located inside the vehicle, officials claimed.

Baldwin was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City where she remains in custody on multiple felony charges, officials said.

Investigators are currently looking into the additional alleged thefts and deputies are conducting follow-up interviews with more potential victims, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.