Yuba growth rate highest in state

Dec. 21—According to data released by the California Department of Finance this week, Yuba County experienced the highest population growth in the state since July 2020.

While Yuba County saw a .76% increase in population growth from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023, Sutter County saw a decrease of .5%. According to the data, the county with the second-highest growth rate was Madera with .74%.

Yuba County was one of just 16 counties in California that saw a rise in population. Overall, the state saw a .1% drop in population growth during the three-year time period.

From July 2022 to July 2023, however, the decline rate of the entire population in California slowed, reaching 39.11 million as of July 1, according to official estimates released Tuesday by the Department of Finance.

"The 0.1-percent decline of 37,200 since July 1, 2022 is a fraction of the 295,000 decline (-0.75 percent) during the first full fiscal year of COVID-19 In 2020-2021," the department's report stated. "In 2022-23, that decline dropped by more than half to 100,428 (-0.26 percent). Above-average deaths have continued to decline from their 2021 peak, while immigration levels have largely recovered since the end of stringent federal rules imposed early in the COVID-19 response."

The report said that the leading factors that have contributed to population trends in the past fiscal year include the following: — Natural increase: The difference between the number of births and deaths — added 107,300 people from 2022 to 2023 with 409,200 births, and 301,900 deaths. Births were down from 423,400 in the year ending July 1, 2022, while deaths were down from 318,500. — After two consecutive years of decline, foreign immigration recovered to pre-pandemic levels, with a net gain of 115,900 in 2022/23. — Domestic out-migration continued its decline in 2022/23 at 260,400 people — dropping from 361,270 in 2020/21 and 295,578 in 2021/22.

"Net domestic out-migration is not a new phenomenon; since 2016, it has exceeded net international migration — compounded in recent years by restrictive federal legal immigration policy — leaving natural increase as the source of population growth," the report stated. "Natural increase continues to be lower because of continuing declines in child-bearing as well as increased deaths from an aging population."

Other counties in the Sacramento region also saw a bump in population growth. Colusa County saw growth of .42%, Placer County grew by .25%, and Sacramento County grew by .2%.

In the Bay Area, four counties experienced positive growth after a period of population decline during the COVID-19 pandemic's peak, according to the report.

"Alameda, Santa Clara, and San Francisco counties were among the top five in population gain, showing growth in both natural increase and net migration," the report stated. "In particular, San Francisco City and County had the highest population growth from net migration in the state, with an increase of 4,700 persons in both domestic and international migration."

Data showed that Lassen County experienced the worst population decline in the state with a 4.44% decrease.

"Although natural increase was a main source of population growth in the state, 26 counties experienced natural decrease — more deaths than births," the report stated. "Unique among those counties, natural decrease in Amador and Placer counties was offset by positive net migration, especially net domestic migration."