Yuba River Endowment donates $20,000 to Bear River FFA

Oct. 11—For the second year in a row, the Yuba River Endowment awarded the Bear River Middle School FFA with $20,000 for students in the program.

Officials with the endowment said the money provided will go toward club expenses and help 15 students attend the 2023 National FFA Convention, which runs from Nov. 1-4 in Indianapolis.

Last year, the $20,000 given to the Bear River Middle School FFA helped students attend numerous Field Day events, as well as state and national competitions.

"Having only formed our chapter seven years ago, and having one of the only middle school chapters in California, Bear River FFA students are doing fantastic," Bear River FFA Advisor Shelli Stenson said in a statement. "With the endowment's help, we took 18 students to nationals last year, and 13 got on the winner's stage. The endowment's continued support means our students don't have to slow down and try to raise funds for their basic travel needs, and we can continue to shoot for big goals again this year."

Since its formation in late 2019, the Yuba River Endowment has donated more than $600,000 to support Yuba County residents.