Yuba Water Agency furthers levee monitoring efforts

Feb. 21—Yuba Water Agency staff shared an update on plans to improve levee monitoring throughout Yuba County on Tuesday in partnership with the Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute (CITRIS).

"Today happens to be the anniversary of the 1986 levee break on the Yuba River that impacted thousands of people, homes and businesses in Linda and Olivehurst," Yuba Water Director of Water Resources and Flood Risk Reduction Ryan McNally said in a statement on Tuesday. "I can't think of a better way to leverage our partnership with CITRIS than to explore the best and latest technologies to further reduce the likelihood of an event of that magnitude from happening again."

Yuba Water will commit up to $360,000 over two years for the project, which will deploy advanced sensing technologies at eight different levee sites to investigate more efficient monitoring methods. According to officials, the goal of this research is to enhance monitoring capabilities and manage the life expectancy of critical infrastructure in the long term, which will further flood risk reduction efforts in Yuba County.

Last year, Yuba Water Agency, Wheatland and CITRIS signed a memorandum of understanding to build plans for research that will connect technological solutions to regional issues, build more resilient communities and protect Yuba County's natural resources, officials said.