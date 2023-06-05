Yucca Valley man suspected of abusing his 3-month-old daughter

Drew Michael Hellerud, 31, of Yucca Valley was arrested on suspicion of abusing his infant daughter, who was found severely injured.

A 31-year-old Yucca Valley man is accused of abusing his infant daughter, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation began after authorities received information that a three-month-old girl had suffered serious injuries, consistent with child abuse. The infant was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, sheriff’s officials said.

The infant’s condition was unknown as of Sunday.

The girl's father, Drew Michael Hellerud, was arrested on Friday in the 56300 block of Pima Trail in Yucca Valley.

Hellerud remains at the Central Valley Detention Center in San Bernardino, where he was booked on suspicion of torture, aggravated mayhem; and child cruelty with injury, death, or paralysis.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal if other family members lived in the home.

Hellerud’s bail is set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear on Monday in Morongo Superior Court, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Yucca Valley man suspected of seriously injuring infant daughter