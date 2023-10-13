A Yucca Valley man is accused of attempting to kill his mother by strangulation, authorities said.

Last week, Morongo Basin sheriff’s deputies responded to the Hi-Desert Medical Center. A woman had been assaulted, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies spoke with the woman, who said that her son strangled her to the point where she could not breathe and lost consciousness, sheriff’s officials said.

During the investigation, deputies said they found evidence of the attack and identified the suspect as Sam Maddox, 38.

Maddox was arrested at a home in the 7400 block of Cherokee Trail. He remains in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at just over $1 million.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station at 760-366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME(27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Yucca Valley man suspected of trying to strangle his mother to death