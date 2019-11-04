Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited (HKG:1052)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited (HKG:1052) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 8th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of November.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's next dividend payment will be HK$0.2 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of HK$0.3 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of HK$7.35. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure is paying out an acceptable 50% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure? Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.