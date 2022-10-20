Yulee Middle School student arrested for bringing unloaded gun, bullets to school, NCSO says

A student was arrested after bringing an unloaded gun and bullets to Yulee Middle School on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO said it learned that an 8th grader, who was not identified by deputies, had brought a gun to school in his backpack and was immediately detained.

During the investigation, Yulee Middle School “was placed on a hold,” NCSO said in a news release.

According to information previously shared by Yulee High School, a “Hold” is called when the Nassau County School District wants students and staff to stay in place temporarily. When school staff has any reason to believe there is a threat to student/staff safety, the school would be put on “Secure” or “Lockdown.”

The student was escorted to the front office by school administrators and the school resource officer, where he told them he did not bring the gun to school to hurt anyone, but “for his own protection.”

In addition to the unloaded gun, which was a revolver, bullets were found in the student’s backpack.

“Bringing a weapon to school is a felony and this individual will not be returning to Yulee Middle School,” NCSO said.

“We are thankful that a student reported this incident quickly and our students are safe. It’s important for parents to stress to their children the seriousness of this situation and understand that anyone who brings a weapon to school will be arrested,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

In September, another Yulee Middle School student was arrested on stalking-related charges comments about his “willingness to shoot individuals” at the school.

