Yulia Laputina tells NV that a military memorial will be built in Hatne near Kyiv, NV exclusive

START OF CONSTRUCTION. Laputina told when the memorial cemetery will appear

The National Military Cemetery is set to be constructed in Hatne village, near Kyiv, in late spring, said Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Veterans Affairs Minister, in an interview with NV on Jan. 22.

"Assuming favorable conditions, the first burials can be held in early autumn of this year," Laputina said.

The law, passed by the Rada in December and signed by President Zelenskyy, aims to simplify the construction initiation process. Although the exact plot must be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers, the primary option under consideration is Hatne, a village near Kyiv on the Odesa highway.

"Many plots were considered: Lysa Hora, Bykivnia, and Hatne,” Laputina said.

“The plot had to be large enough, given that this is not just about burial, but also about the creation of a memorial cemetery as a complex, with burial places, a columbarium, a museum, and an avenue of eternal memory. We are not specialists in historiography or archeology in the Ministry, so we worked to ensure that we did not choose a problematic site."

Some veterans associations initially opposed construction in Hatne after the bill's adoption, favoring a plot in Bykivnia. However, Laputina mentioned that remains of victims of Stalinist repression were discovered there.

"We communicated with families, and we learned that, especially among those from temporarily occupied territories, they have nowhere to bury their relatives,” the minister said.

“Yet it was important for us that the plot was not associated with other sensitive historical periods."

Ukraine’s parliament voted on Dec. 8 in favor of a bill facilitating the construction and operation of the National Military Cemetery. This decision followed extensive discussions regarding the selection of a suitable construction site.

