Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny's wife, says she will lead fight against Russia's Putin

Yulia Navalnaya issued a defiant statement Monday, saying she would continue the work of her husband Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who died in custody in mysterious circumstances.

Navalnaya made the announcement in a video posted on YouTube.

“I should not have been in this position.” Navalnaya said in the video, in which she accuses Putin of orchestrating her husband's death. "I should not be recording this video. A different person should be in my place."

Her emotional response comes as Navalny’s family and political aides have demanded that Russia's authorities return his body to them after prison authorities said he suffered "sudden death syndrome" where he was being held at a remote Arctic prison. Navalny's allies believe he was murdered on Putin's orders.

Navalny, 47, crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests. He was imprisoned on charges that were widely viewed as politically motivated.

The Kremlin has not formally disputed the claim that it had a hand in Navalny's death.

Navalnaya has long resisted taking a more active political role in her husband's work. Even when her husband was a free man she said she was primarily a mother and a wife and not interested in being politically active.

In her new video, Navalnaya talked about creating a Russia that mother's like her would want their children to grow up in.

"What we need is a free, peaceful and happy Russia," she said. "The wonderful Russia of the future my husband so dreamed of. That’s what we need. That is the country I want to live in and for our children to grow up in. That’s the country I want to build together with you. The country Alexei Navalny imagined."

