Yum! Brands' (NYSE:YUM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Yum! Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:YUM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.605 on 10th of March. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Yum! Brands' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Yum! Brands' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 39.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.14 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.42. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.8% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.0% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 4.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Yum! Brands you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

