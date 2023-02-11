Yum China Holdings' (NYSE:YUMC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of March to $0.13. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Yum China Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Prior to this announcement, Yum China Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 162.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Yum China Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Yum China Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Yum China Holdings hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.5% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Yum China Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Yum China Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Yum China Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

