Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of March to $0.13. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

Yum China Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Yum China Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 163.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Yum China Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Yum China Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Yum China Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Yum China Holdings hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Yum China Holdings is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Yum China Holdings' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Yum China Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

