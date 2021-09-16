Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Yum China Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$11b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Yum China Holdings has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.4% generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Yum China Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Yum China Holdings Tell Us?

In terms of Yum China Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Yum China Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Yum China Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 68% to shareholders over the last three years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

