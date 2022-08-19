Yum China's Commitment to Respecting and Protecting Human Rights in the Workplace and Communities

·2 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Yum China

Yum China firmly believes that a sustainable business must be built on principles of respect and protection of human rights and the company endorse the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and relevant international human rights conventions, including but not limited to the International Labor Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. Yum China proactively identifies, prevents, and mitigates human rights violations within the company and throughout its value chain. It also takes an active role in understanding stakeholders' concerns and expectations on human rights issues.

Yum China has a strict policy that prohibits discrimination and harassment based on race, religion, or gender. The company firmly believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are the cornerstones of achieving its vision of becoming the world’s leading pioneer in the restaurant industry. Yum China’s experience shows that employees with diverse backgrounds can contribute new perspectives, leading to innovative thinking. At Yum China, differences are understood, appreciated, and encouraged.

Yum China invests in every step of its employees' growth trajectory to unlock their full potential and offer comprehensive training to equip them with the necessary skills to remain competitive for future employability. In addition, Yum China provides compensation and benefits above the regulatory minimum wage standards in various regions. The company also commits to equal pay for equal work and ensures full compliance with applicable local laws and industry practices relating to work hours and overtime.

Yum China actively advocates for human rights in the community and provides gainful employment opportunities to socially vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities and migrant workers. Meanwhile, Yum China strictly prohibits the use of child labor, any form of forced labor, and human trafficking. Yum China also conduct regular independent third-party audits to evaluate suppliers' performance on human rights and track preventive and corrective actions for continuous improvement.

Providing a safe and healthy environment for employees, customers, and other stakeholders is one of Yum China’s primary responsibilities. The company released its Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management System to ensure its employees, customers, and partners fully understand and comply with the relevant regulations, policies, and procedures.

Since entering China 35 years ago, Yum China has always firmly believed in putting people first. In 2022, the Top Employers Institute certified the company as a Top Employer in China for the fourth consecutive year, recognizing its human capital practices in people strategy, working environment, talent acquisition, learning, employee well-being, and diversity & inclusion.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum China on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/yum-chinas-commitment-to-respecting-and-protecting-human-rights-in-the-workplace-and-communities-790933402

Recommended Stories

  • Centene president: COVID changed our plans for an East Coast HQ in Charlotte

    Brent Layton: In the months ahead, we intend to work with our state and local partners. | Op-ed

  • U.S. Plans Reduced Role in Distributing Covid Vaccines: Report

    The Biden administration is preparing to move Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics onto the private market, ending the practice by which the government distributes them without charge, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • The return of ‘rasputitsa’ and what it means for Russia’s war in Ukraine: Yahoo News Explains

    In Russia and Ukraine, there's a season known as “rasputitsa.” Twice a year, when the snow melts in the spring and when drenching rains pour in the fall, the soil turns into thick mud — making it difficult to move cargo and heavy machinery cross-country. In the opening months of the war in Ukraine, Russian forces struggled to mobilize in the mud. So, with the fall fast approaching, could it happen again? Yahoo News explains.

  • Ethiopian Airlines pilots 'overshoot runway after falling asleep'

    The Ethiopian Airlines pilots dozed off at 37,000ft but woke to land the plane, an aviation journal says.

  • FAA opens forum for criticisms on shrinking airline seat size

    The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing airline passengers to share their criticisms about shrinking seat sizes on their flights.

  • Estonia Eyes Unilateral Russian Visa Ban If EU Won’t Agree

    (Bloomberg) -- Estonia will pursue a blanket Schengen visa ban on Russian nationals if the European Union doesn’t reach an agreement, its Foreign Ministry said, closing off one of the few land borders after the bloc halted flights from Russia.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpB

  • Russia loses information war in Ukraine, GCHQ chief says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has completely lost the information war in Ukraine and the West, Director of UK’s GCHQ signals intelligence agency Jeremy Fleming said in an article, published by The Economist on Aug. 18.

  • Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary, quits his job

    Price said he is stepping down to dedicate more time to “fighting false allegations.”

  • What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why are employees loving it?

    "Quiet quitting" has become a popular approach on TikTok to address overworking issues.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • It May Be Time to Rethink the 4% Retirement Rule

    There are two rules of thumb that many people have traditionally followed to guide their retirement savings: The 80% rule and the 4% rule. The 80% rule focuses on how much you'll need yearly, advising people to have 80% of their pre-retirement yearly income in retirement to maintain their lifestyle. The idea behind the 4% rule is that retirees could plan to withdraw 4% of their retirement savings yearly for 30 years (adjusting for inflation) without outliving their savings.

  • Russia's rebranded McDonald's, which is running out of Coke and can't use the words 'Happy Meal,' is trademarking 'TochkaCola' and 'Kids Combo' as replacements

    'TochkaCola' will replace Coke, and 'Kids Combo' will replace 'Happy Meal,' the name for McDonald's children's meals that come with a toy.

  • Dozens of Facebook contractors lost their jobs after an algorithm reportedly chose them 'at random'

    A contracting firm hired by Meta recently told dozens of its workers that their work for Facebook “was soon being taken away,” according to a new report from Insider.

  • Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets

    A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student to 34 years in prison for spreading “rumors” and retweeting dissidents, according to court documents obtained Thursday, a decision that has drawn growing global condemnation. Activists and lawyers consider the sentence against Salma al-Shehab, a mother of two and a researcher at Leeds University in Britain, shocking even by Saudi standards of justice. Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation on Jan. 15, 2021, just days before she planned to return to the United Kingdom, according to the Freedom Initiative, a Washington-based human rights group.

  • China Attacks US Chip Handouts While Warning of Market Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China lashed out at a $52 billion program to expand American chipmaking, saying the landmark blueprint contains elements that violate fair market principles and targets Beijing’s own efforts to build a semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBide

  • Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets

    U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher. Traders are increasingly sending unfinished gasoline components from the Gulf Coast to Buckeye Partners LP’s terminal in the Bahamas, also known as Borco, where they are blended into finished gasoline to be sent to the U.S. East Coast. The trade represents a legal workaround to the Jones Act, which requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crew.

  • How did FedEx's employee count, turnover rate change amid the labor shortage?

    High turnover rates are common among part-time workers in FedEx’s industry, according to the latest annual report.

  • David Tepper court win? Judge inclined to move failed Panthers site lawsuit out of SC

    Exclusive: A federal judge in South Carolina said in recently-filed court documents that she is inclined to move all the legal actions over the botched Rock Hill team headquarters to court in Delaware.

  • Phillips 66 makes buyout offer for Colorado's biggest oil and gas employer

    The Houston-based oil and refining giant makes a move to consolidate its hold on the Denver-based natural gas company.

  • Starbucks must reinstate fired workers, federal judge rules

    A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board, which had asked the court to intervene in May. The labor board said Starbucks violated U.S. labor law by interfering in workers' right to organize. Lipman’s decision requires Starbucks to offer to reinstate the employees within five days.