Yum China's Commitment to Respecting and Protecting Human Rights in the Workplace and Communities

Yum China firmly believes that a sustainable business must be built on principles of respect and protection of human rights and the company endorse the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and relevant international human rights conventions, including but not limited to the International Labor Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. Yum China proactively identifies, prevents, and mitigates human rights violations within the company and throughout its value chain. It also takes an active role in understanding stakeholders' concerns and expectations on human rights issues.

Yum China has a strict policy that prohibits discrimination and harassment based on race, religion, or gender. The company firmly believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are the cornerstones of achieving its vision of becoming the world’s leading pioneer in the restaurant industry. Yum China’s experience shows that employees with diverse backgrounds can contribute new perspectives, leading to innovative thinking. At Yum China, differences are understood, appreciated, and encouraged.

Yum China invests in every step of its employees' growth trajectory to unlock their full potential and offer comprehensive training to equip them with the necessary skills to remain competitive for future employability. In addition, Yum China provides compensation and benefits above the regulatory minimum wage standards in various regions. The company also commits to equal pay for equal work and ensures full compliance with applicable local laws and industry practices relating to work hours and overtime.

Yum China actively advocates for human rights in the community and provides gainful employment opportunities to socially vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities and migrant workers. Meanwhile, Yum China strictly prohibits the use of child labor, any form of forced labor, and human trafficking. Yum China also conduct regular independent third-party audits to evaluate suppliers' performance on human rights and track preventive and corrective actions for continuous improvement.

Providing a safe and healthy environment for employees, customers, and other stakeholders is one of Yum China’s primary responsibilities. The company released its Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) Management System to ensure its employees, customers, and partners fully understand and comply with the relevant regulations, policies, and procedures.

Since entering China 35 years ago, Yum China has always firmly believed in putting people first. In 2022, the Top Employers Institute certified the company as a Top Employer in China for the fourth consecutive year, recognizing its human capital practices in people strategy, working environment, talent acquisition, learning, employee well-being, and diversity & inclusion.

