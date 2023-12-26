Yum, ‘Seattle’s favorite bakery’ is coming, Boise. Order now for local pickup

If your New Year’s resolution involves losing a few holiday “lbs,” well — that might have to wait until February.

If you’re familiar with Piroshky Piroshky, you understand.

If not? This email subject line will provide a clue: “Boise, here we come! Seattle’s favorite bakery is coming to town just in time for the New Year.”

In what has become a semi-regular tradition, Piroshky Piroshky will visit the Treasure Valley on Saturday, Jan. 13, for a preorder pickup event — this time from 4 to 6 p.m. at Barbarian Brewing, 114 E. 32nd St., Garden City.

Customers have from now until 3 p.m. Jan. 11 to order their favorite pies, rolls, cookies and other delicacies at piroshkybakery.com. (Minimum $50). Try not to let your mouth water while imagining a Smoked Salmon Pâté Piroshky ($7.25), Chocolate Cream Hazelnut Roll ($5.25), Cinnamon Cardamom Braid ($5.25) or vegan-friendly Veggie Chipotle Piroshky ($7.25).

Goods will be frozen and shipped from Seattle on an air cargo plan, JD Toves, the bakery’s marketing lead, said in an email. Piroshky Piroshky team members will distribute them to customers at the brewery pop-up event.

“Our customers will more than likely grab a few beers,” Toves predicted.

A “one-of-a-kind, Eastern European-influenced bakery,” Piroshky Piroshky has run its flagship Pike Place Market location for more than three decades, serving more than 10 million tourists and locals, Toves’ email said.

In 2021, owner Olga Sagan told the Idaho Statesman that she started doing Washington pop-up events the year before to keep employees working during COVID-19 shutdowns. Selling goods online and expanding the idea to other states, Piroshky Piroshky suddenly had a new revenue stream.

Piroshky Piroshky’s last Boise visit was in October, when it handed out orders at Clairvoyant Brewing Company.

“Through the years,” Toves’ email said, “our bakery has received recognition far and wide, graced by the spotlight on Anthony Bourdain’s ‘No Reservations’ and the ‘Zimmern List’ on the Travel Channel. By recognizing the immigrant journey embedded in our creations, Smithsonian Magazine honored us as one of ‘The 20 Most Iconic Food Destinations Across America.’ Each accolade is a testament to the flavors woven into our story’s fabric.”