Yuma man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 2 women while he worked as a masseur

A man was arrested Friday, accused of sexually assaulting two women while he worked as a massage therapist in Yuma in 2022.

Ryan Quesenberry, 32, faces multiple charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and aggravated assault, the Yuma Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

According to police, an investigation found that he had sexually assaulted two women between August and October 2022 while he was employed as a massage therapist.

Yuma area: Mexican man dies after release from Border Patrol custody

Details involving the incidents were not made available by police.

The Yuma Police Department asked anyone with information to contact them at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Massage therapist in Yuma accused of sexually abusing 2 women