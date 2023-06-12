Yuma man pursued by police into California after police say he shot and killed another man

A man died on Sunday morning after police say he was shot by another man who later tried to flee to California from Yuma police officers.

Around 8 a.m. officers responded to the area of 10th Street and Arizona Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Police found a 51-year-old man with several gunshot wounds, said Yuma police spokesperson Sergeant Lori Franklin. The 51-year-old man's identity was not released.

The man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police drew a suspect and vehicle description from interviews with witnesses at the scene, police said. About three hours later, police found the vehicle unoccupied near 25th Street and Virginia Drive.

Police found out the suspect owned a second vehicle, a white Cadillac, that was found near 1st Avenue and 16th Street. Police tried to stop the car but the driver sped away from officers, Franklin said.

The driver fled toward California and headed west on Interstate 8 as police pursued him, authorities said. California Highway Patrol was notified, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac exited the highway at Andrade, past the Colorado River, crossed the overpass and then rentered Interstate 8 on the eastbound lanes at a high speed, Franklin said.

Stop sticks were deployed and the Cadillac struck them about two miles west of the Winterhaven exit, just north of the Arizona-California border at the B&C Colonia in Yuma. The car was propelled off the roadway and rolled several times, police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was ejected from the car. He was flown to a California hospital in serious condition, Franlin said. There were no other occupants in the car.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other but did not provide any further information about their relationship. The incident was being investigated and police did not release details about what led to the shooting.

The Yuma Police Department asked anyone with any information to call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Police said members of the public may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward if the tips they provide lead to an arrest, Franklin said.

