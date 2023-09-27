Yuma police release bodycam footage of officer arresting journalist filming incident

The Yuma Police Department released bodycam footage on Monday of the arrest of a freelance journalist that happened in May.

The journalist's own footage, which gained traction on social media, showed a police officer holding one man down and later pushing the man recording the incident to the ground, triggering First Amendment questions and criminal charges.

Lucas Mullikin, 34, a freelance journalist and professional videographer, was in Yuma working on a story about migrants when, on May 16, he saw police approach a man sitting on the street. Mullikin started recording.

“It sounds like he was just hiding from the heat in an alleyway next to this guy's house, and the guy called the police on him," Mullikin said.

Mullikin was charged with failing to comply with police officers' orders and resisting arrest. The video and the fallout from the arrest might mean a civil rights fight in court for Yuma police.

The Yuma Police Department initially refused to comment on the matter citing it as an ongoing investigation but has since released the bodycam footage from the incident to the police department’s YouTube page.

The video states that the officer was responding to a trespassing call at 7:37 p.m. on May 16 and trying to detain the suspect. While the officer was struggling to detain the suspect, Yuma police say, is when Mullikin and a woman approached and started recording.

'6 feet': Mullikin records officers apprehending man on ground

Mullikin’s video showed one officer, identified in a police report obtained by The Arizona Republic as Officer Kinnell, holding a man down next to a short metal fence. Mullikin recorded Kinnell from the other side of the fence.

Mullikin said he was at least 6 feet away from the police, in an interview with The Republic.

In the video, Kinnell held the first man down while waiting for backup. The officer pointed at Mullikin, telling him he needed to back up. Mullikin replied, “6 feet,” to tell Kinnell how far back he already was.

A woman to the side was heard asking about what was happening as two other officers arrived. Kinnell was heard telling them that they needed to get the man on the ground to his police cruiser.

The detained man was seen in Mullikin's video crossing his legs around the metal fencing. Officers were also seen gouging the man's pressure points until he loosened his legs from the metal fence.

Mullikin focused his camera on the police officer who said he was using a “pressure point” and told the sitting man, “It’s going to hurt."

One of the officers noticed Mullikin and told him to "get back.”

When Mullikin again said, “It’s 6 feet,” the officer rushed up to him and pushed him back. Mullikin then tried to hold onto the metal fence but fell.

The officer, identified as James Baisch, stood over Mullikin, telling him, “You stay there.”

Baisch began to walk away when Mullikin got back up and asked for his badge number. Baisch turned around and told Mullikin he was under arrest, ending the video as the camera fell.

'I wanted him far enough back': Police cite Mullikin after filming incident

Baisch wrote a report detailing what happened with Mullikin. In it, he wrote that he got a call that Kinnell was fighting someone alone and that three people had surrounded him.

He wrote that he wanted Mullikin to back away to focus on removing the sitting man from the fence.

“I wanted him far enough back so I would have time to respond if he came towards us,” he wrote in the report.

In the bodycam video on YouTube, Yuma police narrate the events of the incident, saying that Kinnell told Mullikin to back up about seven times before another officer arrived on the scene.

"…the male subject started to inject himself into the incident by asking the officer questions," the police narration stated.

The narration further stated that the officer had to deal with a resisting suspect while having to watch "two unknown subjects" encroaching in the officer's direct space.

In the first responding officer's bodycam footage, identified in the police incident report as Kinnell, the suspect was seen walking away from Kinnell, despite Kinnell's commands for the suspect to stop. Kinnell said he was investigating a trespass and attempted to detain the suspect as the suspect asked the officer why he was being detained. During the struggle, Kinnell responded: "Because I said."

The suspect was heard screaming for help before Mullikin was seen in the frame.

On Baisch's bodycam footage, Baisch is shown pushing Mullikin away from the incident and onto the ground before telling Mullikin to stay where he is. When Mullikin stood back up and asked for Baisch's badge number, he then arrested Mullikin.

Baisch and Mullikin were heard going back and forth after Mullikin was handcuffed. Mullikin insisted he remained where Baisch pushed him back to while Baisch said Mullikin came back toward Baisch.

The bodycam footage showed Mullikan standing up from the ground where Baisch pushed him but it was not clear if Mullikan walked toward Baisch after standing up.

Baisch's sergeant, identified as Angulo in the report, released Mullikin from handcuffs but cited him for failure to comply with commands and resisting arrest. The initial suspect in the trespass call was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, according to Yuma police.

Arrest challenges right to record police

First Amendment rights protect the public in their ability to record police without directly interfering with legitimate police operations. The American Civil Liberties Union provides a simple and useful definition of these rights.

Arizona skirted against these protections when lawmakers passed a bill that would make it illegal for the public to record police within an 8-foot radius. A judge struck down the law after an assortment of media and public interest groups, including The Arizona Republic, challenged it in court.

At the end of the bodycam footage video, Yuma police said there is no defined distance for recording an incident but ask that witnesses follow officer’s directions when they are dealing with chaotic situations.

“We need to protect people's rights to document the police,” Mullikin said.

He started a fight to challenge the charges against him and the possible First Amendment violations, arming himself with legal representation for his criminal charges and a possible civil case against the police department.

In an interview with The Republic, Mullikin said he had sought and acquired representation from the First Amendment Clinic at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

He explained that through the depositions in his case, officers told his lawyer that they had not received any training when it came to the public’s right to record.

“How can you have 100,000 people and not advise the officers on what to do when they're filmed,” he said.

