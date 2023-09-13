Yuma police seeking info on shooting that left 1 dead, another hospitalized

Yuma police were investigating a homicide after one person was shot and killed while another was hospitalized.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center in reference to two people with gunshot wounds.

Police said that an investigation revealed that a shooting had occurred near South Avenue B and West Main Canal Road leaving the two victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, shot inside a parked vehicle.

Yuma Police Department spokesperson Officer Christina Fernandez said in a statement that the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital while the man was treated and later released.

Fernandez added that the investigation remained ongoing and that no suspects were in custody.

Those with information regarding the incident were urged to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421 or 78-crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous. Anyone with information leading to an arrest would be eligible for a cash reward.

No other information was released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Yuma police investigate homicide