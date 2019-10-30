What Can We Make Of Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:2682) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited (HKG:2682) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings:

0.16 = HK$28m ÷ (HK$208m - HK$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings has an ROCE of 16%.

Is Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 3.0% average in the Shipping industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

We can see that, Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings currently has an ROCE of 16%, less than the 42% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:2682 Past Revenue and Net Income, October 30th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings has total assets of HK$208m and current liabilities of HK$27m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.