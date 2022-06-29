Yunk wins GOP Primary for Boone County sheriff in landslide vote

BELVIDERE — Boone County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Yunk is the winner by a landslide in the three-way Republican Party primary race for sheriff.

With 84% of the county’s precincts reporting, Yunk has 74% of the vote while Rockford police officer Brian Wadsworth has 22% of the vote and retired Rockford police officer Oda Poole has about 4%. according to unofficial results from the Boone County Clerk's Office.

A lifelong resident of Boone County, Yunk, 56, has worked for the sheriff’s office since 1988, serving as a deputy, detective, patrol sergeant, sergeant of investigations and is currently lieutenant of operations.

Wadsworth, 40, is a former Marine and has worked for the Rockford police department for the past 15 years on multiple special units including Honor Guard, field training officer, Bomb Squad and ATV Unit.

Poole, 50, worked for the Rockford police department from 2004 to 2019. Poole received a Medal of Honor from the State of Illinois and a Lifesaving Award from the city of Rockford. Poole was one of two officers involved in the 2009 fatal shooting of criminal suspect Mark Anthony Barmore in the basement of a Rockford church and daycare center. The shooting was ruled justified by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force.

Yunk, Wadsworth and Poole are competing to succeed retiring Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest.

There are currently no Democrats or Independent candidates running for sheriff.

