Yunnan Province Cuts Off Hydropower to Illegal Crypto Mining

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

The People’s Government Office of Yingjiang County, Yunnan Province issued a strict edict forbidding hydropower stations from providing illegal power supply to cryptocurrency mining companies.

Dismantling machinery

The notice stated that townships and Yingjiang farms must immediately notify all hydropower stations within their jurisdiction to cease any further power supply to cryptocurrency mining companies. They must also remove mining machines from the power plant area before August 24, and dismantle any big data workshops themselves. If the mining machine workshops are not dismantled within the time frame imposed, the government will organize the relevant departments to forcibly dismantle it and report it to the State Energy Bureau.

The notice additionally requires all townships and Yingjiang farms to strengthen supervision of and report the dismantling of large hydropower stations to the County Development and Reform Bureau before August 25. The County Development and Reform Bureau will also increase law enforcement efforts to ensure the illegal supply of power to crypto miners is entirely eliminated.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Massive log jam is teetering precariously atop one of NC’s most popular waterfalls

    It will eventually tumble over, creating havoc below.

  • Watch: Curious ‘sea alien’ tries to communicate with diver

    An ecotourism operator in Mexico said he seemed to gaze into the eyes of a “sea alien” during a recent close encounter with a false killer whale.

  • Letters to the Editor: Those gorgeous herds of wild horses are non-native and destroying the West

    The federal law protecting wild horses in much of the West needs to be changed so the government can better manage the population.

  • Fight continues as Caldor Fire jumps Highway 50, threatening more homes

    New winds from the southwest pushed the massive Caldor Fire as it jumped Highway 50, threatening more homes and people in El Dorado County. Officials shut down a forty-mile stretch of Highway 50 between Sly Park and Myers, and issued new evacuation orders on Friday. While the 20-30 mph winds could blow away the heavy smoke and aid in firefighting efforts from the air, concerns remain that the fire could jump Highway 50. "It's in such remote rugged terrain," said Engine Captain Will Burks with the Boise Bureau of Land Management. "It's hard to access. Our best strategy at this point is try to stay ahead of it and try to protect human infrastructure in its way." The Caldor Fire has burned over 82,000 acres as of Saturday morning.

  • Startling photos capture East Coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

    The storm system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the Atlantic coast through Monday.

  • The tough calculus of emissions and the future of EVs

    Investors and politicians embracing a vision of an all-electric car future believe that path will significantly reduce global carbon dioxide emissions. A growing body of research points to the likelihood that widespread replacement of conventional cars with EVs would likely have a relatively small impact on global emissions. All products entail embodied emissions that are ‘hidden’ upstream in production processes, whether it’s a hamburger, a house, a smartphone, or a battery.

  • How would planting 8 billion trees every year for 20 years affect Earth's climate?

    Planting 8 billion trees a year would replace about half of the 15 billion cut down annually. Michael Tewelde/AFP via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If we planted 8 billion trees a year for 20 years, what would happen on Earth? – Shivam K., age 14, Nawada, Bihar, India Politicians, business leaders, YouTubers and celebrities are calling for the planting of million

  • 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Denser cities could be a climate boon – but nimbyism stands in the way

    Drawing people into cities could cut emissions and combat housing crises. But even progressives are hard to convince San Francisco is a progressive bastion, but there has been fierce resistance to building more. Photograph: Yuval Helfman/Alamy In San Francisco’s Sunset District, rows and rows of pastel-colored, two-storey homes flow from the edge of Golden Gate park into the sand dunes of Ocean Beach. Many houses here have solar panels on their roofs and compost bins at their driveways, flanked

  • Florida Covid Surge Is Causing a Water Crisis

    "It's another result of what happens when people don't get vaccinated, become critically ill and require medical treatment," the mayor of Orlando said

  • 3,000 villagers in India held a feast to mourn a beloved bull that lived with them for 20 years

    Around 3,000 people in the Indian village of Kurdi attended a grand death feast for Babuji the bull, a beloved animal in the village.

  • Caldor Fire grows in size, remains uncontained

    Eight days since its ignition, Northern California's Caldor Fire has grown to 98,149 acres and remains 0% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire on Sunday.Driving the news: El Dorado National Forest supervisor Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing Saturday that firefighters are seeing fuel conditions that even those who have "spent their whole careers fighting fire have never seen before."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn

  • California’s Calder Fire jumps highway, threatens more mountain towns

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

  • Major cleanup ahead following heavy rainfall in Middlesex County

    Many homes were flooded, authorities were telling people to stay where they are until trained search and rescue teams can get to them.

  • Why Environmentalists Are Fighting Renewable Energy Development

    Property owners in the windy and sunny parts of the U.S. are pushing back against large-scale renewable energy development, opposition that researchers say could slow the transition to a cleaner economy. Photo: Aaron Yoder/WSJ

  • Heat pumps 'worse' than gas boilers for warming up homes, admits Energy Secretary

    Boris Johnson's proposed green alternative to gas heating is inferior to traditional boilers, the Business and Energy Secretary has admitted, as he insisted that heat pumps were not "much worse" than the technology they are designed to replace.

  • Henri downgraded to a tropical depression after making landfall, now packing 30 mph winds as it moves across New England

    About 50,000 New Englanders remain without power after Henri made landfall in the area on Sunday. Henri has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

  • China Muscles In on Middle East Renewables With Alcazar Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China is making one of its biggest pushes yet into Middle Eastern renewable energy.A group led by state power firm China Three Gorges Corp. is buying Alcazar Energy Partners, a Dubai-based wind and solar developer. The announcement on Monday confirmed a Bloomberg News report last week. While financial details weren’t disclosed, Bloomberg reported earlier that a deal could value Alcazar at about $1 billion, including debt.“The region has really high growth prospects,” Daniel Calder

  • Wildfires are burning up trees meant to fight climate change: 'It’s definitely not working'

    Thousands of acres of forests have been set aside in the West to help curb climate change. But increasingly wildfires are burning them up instead.

  • Mike breaks down where and when Henri's heaviest rain will fall

    As Henri's track shifts, so too does where the most rain can be expected. Mike Wankum breaks down the latest projections.