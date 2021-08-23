Yunnan Province Cuts Off Hydropower to Illegal Crypto Mining

BeInCrypto –

The People’s Government Office of Yingjiang County, Yunnan Province issued a strict edict forbidding hydropower stations from providing illegal power supply to cryptocurrency mining companies.

Dismantling machinery

The notice stated that townships and Yingjiang farms must immediately notify all hydropower stations within their jurisdiction to cease any further power supply to cryptocurrency mining companies. They must also remove mining machines from the power plant area before August 24, and dismantle any big data workshops themselves. If the mining machine workshops are not dismantled within the time frame imposed, the government will organize the relevant departments to forcibly dismantle it and report it to the State Energy Bureau.

The notice additionally requires all townships and Yingjiang farms to strengthen supervision of and report the dismantling of large hydropower stations to the County Development and Reform Bureau before August 25. The County Development and Reform Bureau will also increase law enforcement efforts to ensure the illegal supply of power to crypto miners is entirely eliminated.

