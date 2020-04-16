Is Yusei Holdings Limited (HKG:96) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Could Yusei Holdings Limited (HKG:96) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a 1.7% yield and a five-year payment history, investors probably think Yusei Holdings looks like a reliable dividend stock. A 1.7% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Yusei Holdings for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. In the last year, Yusei Holdings paid out 12% of its profit as dividends. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Looking at the data, we can see that Yusei Holdings has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.014 in 2015, compared to CN¥0.013 last year. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame.

We struggle to make a case for buying Yusei Holdings for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past five years.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. It's good to see Yusei Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 58% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share have grown rapidly, and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings. We think this is ideal from an investment perspective, if the company is able to reinvest these earnings effectively.

We'd also point out that Yusei Holdings issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Yusei Holdings's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. Firstly, we like that Yusei Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio. Next, earnings growth has been good, but unfortunately the company has not been paying dividends as long as we'd like. Overall we think Yusei Holdings is an interesting dividend stock, although it could be better.