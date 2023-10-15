Yuval Noah Harari on the Hamas attack: Terrorists are "waging a war on our souls"

Our commentary is from historian Yuval Noah Harari, author of the bestselling book "Sapiens":

Israel has just experienced its 9/11 moment. Entire communities have been slaughtered.

My aunt and uncle are members of one of these communities – Kibbutz Be'eri. They hid in their house as terrorists were butchering their neighbors. I received word that they somehow survived.

Many of my friends have just received the worst news of their lives.

We know three things about this horrendous attack:

First, Hamas aimed to kill civilians. Second, the victims were tortured and executed in the most gruesome ways the terrorists could imagine. Third, instead of hiding the atrocities, Hamas made sure they will be publicized.

Why do such a thing? Because Hamas is waging a war on our souls.

Like ISIS, Hamas uses unspeakable atrocities to terrify millions, and to sow seeds of hatred and violence. Hamas is thereby committing a crime against humanity.

It is not just killing humans – Hamas is trying to destroy our trust in humanity, and thereby destroy our own humanity.

A vicious cycle of violence now threatens to consume the entire region, ruining the lives of millions of Palestinians as well as Israelis.

But the people of Israel are stronger than Hamas thinks.

With the help of true friends like President Joe Biden, we will overcome the terror and hatred Hamas spreads; rebuild our country and our trust in humanity; and stay loyal to Israel's founding ideals: Democracy at home and peace abroad.



