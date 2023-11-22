YWCA: Domestic violence cases increase during the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The latest data from the Metro Nashville Police Department shows more than 8,000 domestic violence cases have been reported so far this year. Advocates are now preparing for that number to rise with the holiday season.

The cheerful times brings stress with them, triggering emotions, and isolation, for some.

“The holidays, you know for anybody, just like you and I, it’s a time for love and laughter, but for women or families that go through domestic violence, it doesn’t get any easier for them,” explained Dr. Daffany Baker, the vice president of domestic violence services with the YWCA.

Baker, a survivor herself, explained with the holiday season among us, tensions in a household can easily rise.

“We see a lot of domestic violence happens over the holidays because we see usually, the abuser usually, if he drinks, we see that increase, the alcohol level or maybe the drug use increases, so that means the abuse increases,” she said.

Oftentimes, the holidays can be triggering and force people under one roof for longer periods of time, creating friction.

“During the holidays people are usually not at work. They are usually off, so that means they’re at home, a lot longer, over a longer course of time with their abuser, and again, walking on eggshells. You don’t want to do anything to make a person mad; you don’t want to do anything that may trigger them,” Dr. Baker explained.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline, experiences high call volume going into the holidays.

According to the latest Metro police data, this year there have been more than 8,000 domestic violence victims, and those are just those who have reported the abuse. Nearly 500 of those reports involved a firearm.

“It is usually a strenuous time as far as finances of buying gifts, and so you may see that as a strain and of course, you know, if the abuser gets mad or irritated with that situation and of course, you know, the abuse heightens, so it’s a tougher time for individuals that are already in a domestic violence situation,” she said.

The YWCA operates one of the largest domestic violence services in the state. The Weather Domestic Violence Center provides shelter for those escaping trauma, and looking for a space free from abuse.

“We see that they go up during the holiday season, so we see families and children that come in. It’s usually a sad time because it is hard to leave everything during the holidays, and as a family you look forward to that, so we just try to make them feel as comfortable as possible,” Baker said.

Here are some signs you can look out for during the holidays:

Wearing inappropriate or unusual clothing to cover up bruises or mark.

A loved one is late or canceling at the last minute more often than usual.

A sudden lack of money or access to resources, stating their partner has control of it.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or needs help, the YWCA offers a 24-Hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628.

