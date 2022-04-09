YWCA Greater Memphis oversees largest domestic violence shelter in West Tennessee

Domestic violence can happen to anyone, and it often happens behind closed doors.

“We are seeing an increase in domestic violence cases, probably in an alarming rate that we have not seen in a very long time,” Marquetta Odom, the executive director of YWCA Greater Memphis said.

It’s a reminder for Odom that her work is never finished.

“It’s concerning. It’s devastating. But it is also a reminder we have to do more,” she said.

YWCA Greater Memphis oversees the largest domestic violence shelter in West Tennessee.

“We consider our domestic violence shelter is a safe haven,” Odom said.

Once a victim calls their hotline and self-identifies, Odom said they will be given a secret location to meet, and volunteers will help them check into the emergency shelter.

“We don’t charge our clients for anything, and we actually connect them with various community partners that can help them drive their own dream,” she said.

Odom said no matter your situation, volunteers with the shelter want to help you become a survivor.

“That one phone call may be the phone call that allows you to become safe and get you and your children out of that situation,” she said.

Odom said their clients aren’t charged anything to use their services.

You can reach them by calling their 24/7 hotline at 901-725-4277.

FOX13 compiled a list of places and resources in the Mid-South that work to help people get out of abusive relationships and back on their feet again.

