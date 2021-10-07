YWCA Hamilton hires new director for domestic violence shelter

Oct. 6—YWCA — Hamilton has hired a new director for its domestic violence shelter, Dawn Anderson-Thurmond, who has "a vision for a domestic violence shelter that is trauma-informed, and responds to the modern needs of survivors," the YWCA's CEO said.

Wendy Waters-Connell, the CEO, said, "Dawn understands the importance of preserving the dignity and well-being of marginalized populations while also protecting and empowering individuals to engage in healthy relationships and self-sufficiency."

She will start work Monday, and is hired at an important time: Crisis calls to the local hotline for domestic-violence victims — 1-800-618-6523 — "are over 150% of what they were before the pandemic," Waters-Connell said.

"I'm really impressed with the work they're already doing, and I can't wait to join the team and help continue the great work," Anderson-Thurmond said in an interview.

"Dawn is highly motivated and well prepared to continue the work necessary with the YWCA, providing survivors of domestic violence the education, support, resources, and courage they need to succeed," Waters-Connell said.

She has more than 10 years of experience advocating for individuals in the county, including domestic-violence survivors, and has worked in both the juvenile and adult justice systems.

She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and is a licensed chemical dependency counselor and behavioral health specialist. She was a case-management program manager at Modern Psychiatry and Wellness, supervising outpatient case managers and also worked in the sober-living program.

Anderson-Thurmond also spent the past year providing supportive services and education to women and families to help reduce infant mortality. Before being hired by the YWCA, she already had started intensive training with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

In the other major step to help domestic-violence victims, YWCA's new, $11 million complex of apartments for those who need them, as well as new YWCA offices is rising at 1570 Grand Blvd., east of Ohio 4.

Anderson-Thurmond is a member of the Hamilton Run Club, and participates in her children's games or performances with her husband, Charles. They have three children, Jonathan, Jurnee and Jules.