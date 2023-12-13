YWCA Mohawk Valley CEO gets invitation to White House. Here's what's on the agenda

Utica Observer Dispatch
·1 min read

YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) CEO Dianne Stancato has been invited to the White House alongside other members of YWCAs of New York to participate in Communities in Action: Building a Better New York.

The event will take place on Thursday, Dec. 14.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for the women of Upstate New York,” said Stancato in a statement. “I am both thrilled and honored to be an advocate for our community among the most influential decision-makers in our country.”

YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) CEO Dianne Stancato
YWCA Mohawk Valley (YWCA MV) CEO Dianne Stancato

Communities in Action

The Biden-Harris Administration created the Communities in Action series to give every state a platform to address its unique needs and priorities. The agenda for Building a Better New York will include discussions on infrastructure, clean energy, and healthcare costs.

YWCAs across the state are unified through their mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all, YWCA MV said. The associations’ policy priorities for this half-day session will include health, economic, safety, and racial justice initiatives.

Stancato will be joined by Stephanie Stevens, YWCA of Westfield executive director and president of YWCAs of New York, and Dr. Myra Henry, CEO of YWCA Rochester and Monroe County.

Each leader will have the opportunity to bring attention to their own community’s needs and to return empowered with new resources and connections to build their best New York.

“YWCAs across the country have worked for more than a century to ensure that women’s voices are heard, and we aren’t slowing down now,” said Stancato. “We will not stop until everyone sees women, girls, and people of color the way we do: Equal. Powerful. Unstoppable.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: YWCA Mohawk Valley CEO to address state issues at the White House

