YWCA receives grant to fight domestic and sexual violence

Sep. 26—The YWCA of St. Joseph has received a grant from Union Pacific to further the agency's fight against domestic and sexual violence.

The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Grant will provide a $5,000 boost for the YWCA.

Almost 2,500 domestic violence survivors received assistance during 2021 in Northwest Missouri, according to the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Nearly 250 adults and children received shelter, and almost 1,500 hotline calls were taken.

