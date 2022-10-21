YWCA shares importance of community in fighting domestic violence

Oct. 20—The YWCA highlighted warning signs of domestic violence and why community engagement is important in battling the issue at an educational panel on Wednesday.

Students, teachers and community members gathered at the Blum Student Union at Missouri Western State University to hear from a panel of six St. Joseph officials.

One of the topics that the panelists discussed was red flags that people can look for if they suspect abuse.

Dustin Robinson of the St. Joseph Police Department led this portion of the discussion. He said abusers can attempt to control others in various ways.

"Jealousy plays a factor. There is also control over finances ... phones and phone passwords and the need to know of where another individual is at all times," Robinson said.

The group also discussed the misconceptions of domestic violence and changing the community mindset on these issues.

Keisha Davis is the survivor outreach specialist at the St. Joseph YWCA chapter. She said that the goal of this event was simply to provide education to those in attendance.

"Regardless of what we call it, we know the violence is still out there," Davis said. "We (the YWCA) hope that by creating these types of events, it gets the community involved to discover what they can do and how they can be involved in the change."

As the YWCA wraps up its "Week Without Violence" campaign in the coming days, the importance of community involvement to fight domestic violence moving forward is at the forefront.

"It takes a village. It's not just as simple as one person fixing everything," Davis said. "I hope in our community, when other people are looking in, they see that we have this unity of the different community organizations banding together to create change and education."

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.