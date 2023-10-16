YWCA's Week Without Violence features training sessions to raise awareness about abuse

The YWCA Northeast Kansas is hosting events throughout this week for Week Without Violence to raise awareness of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the capital city.

"We take one week out of domestic violence awareness month every year to recognize a week without violence where we're aiming to educate, engage and empower our community to take action to end violence." said YWCA director of community engagement Allison Marker.

"We're really working to create a movement in creating a violence-free community," Marker said.

Creating a violence free community includes workshops and training sessions that the YWCA will host for families, community members, business professionals and more to learn.

What events will take place for Week Without Violence?

Shear Heaven Training

From 9-11 a.m. Monday, Shear Heaven Training took place at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library for all beauty and barber industry professionals.

The training was to provide tools needed to recognize and respond to the signs of domestic abuse.

Upon successful completion of the training, attendees were to receive a certificate to print out and share. YWCA Northeast Kansas is providing tear-off sheets, informational brochures and safety cards with its 24/7 hotline to area salons and schools that are participating, a release said.

Domestic Violence in the workplace

Tuesday at Sunflower nonprofit center, 5820 S.W. 6th Ave, a training will be held to learn how to identify and develop the tools needed to effectively address domestic violence in the workplace.

The 9-10:30 a.m. training is aimed for professionals in human resources, business, leadership and management for companies and businesses of all sizes.

The YWCA of NE Kansas is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas as seats are limited. To reserve a seat, go to ywcaneks.org.

Mayor's Task Force presentation

YWCA leaders will present upon Topeka's mayor and city council members at 6 p.m. Tuesday by presenting their annual report to council members.

Leaders ask to help in filling the room with supporters and allies to show Topeka that they can end gender-based violence together.

Overview of Domestic Violence

The Shawnee County District Court will host a training 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the sub-basement classroom at the Shawnee County Courthouse.

Attendees will learn about the complexities of domestic violence, common misconceptions and how to support survivors.

March and rally

At 11:30 a.m. Friday, participants will rally with survivors, advocates and allies on the southside of the Kansas Statehouse.

This year, participants will enjoy performances from the Top City Step Team before hearing remarks from YWCA CEO Kathleen Marker, CSE program director Becca Spielman, and Gail Cheatham, chairperson of the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas.

Following the rally, a march through downtown to the YWCA Northeast Kansas site will take place for fellowship.

Purple awareness ribbons and custom-made T-shirts and buttons sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas will be provided to participants, while supplies last.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

