Z-Trip allegedly driver punched, carjacked in Allegheny County

CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork.

The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October.

According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three people to a nearby Sheetz around 7 a.m. Sunday. She told police she was near the intersection of William Penn Highway and Rodi Road when the men in her backseat started to punch her in the face and pull her hair.

The driver told police two of the men ran away, while the third man got into the driver’s seat and took off.

Police took Wayne Griffin, Jr., 18, of Plum, into custody a short distance away. According to the criminal complaint, video from inside the Z-Trip vehicle showed Griffin was the only one who attacked the driver, before another man jumped in the driver seat and took off.

According to police, Griffin admitted to hitting the driver and that his friend took her vehicle. Griffin told police that he and the other two men had originally planned to go to Sheetz to buy snacks, but he received signals from one of the other males in the car to begin assaulting the driver, according to the criminal complaint.

Police did not announce any other arrests in this case, or if they have located the stolen vehicle. The driver who was hurt has minor injuries.

According to court documents, Griffin was out on bond after he was charged in connection to carjacking a pizza delivery man in Homewood last October. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in that case in February.

Griffin was taken to the Allegheny County Jail after Sunday morning’s incident and held on a $100,000 bond. He is charged with robbing a motor vehicle, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and simple assault.

