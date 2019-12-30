Zac Efron escapes near-death experience while filming new doc series originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Actor Zac Efron is in stable condition after contracting a deadly infection while filming his new show in Papua New Guinea.

Efron revealed on Instagram Sunday that he fell ill during his travels, but is now home with his friends and family for the holidays.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out," he said. "I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

In a story first reported by The Sunday Telegraph, the 32-year-old was filming a documentary series when he came down with a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection” just before Christmas.

Efron was flown to Brisbane, Australia, for medical treatment and was permitted to fly home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

While the doctor who treated Efron said he could not discuss patient information, the organization that oversaw Efron’s flight confirmed they “retrieved a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical attention in Australia.”

According to an article from the Hollywood Reporter last month, the “Greatest Showman” and “High School Musical” actor will star and executive produce in the new adventure series called “Killing Zac Efron” for Quibi, an upcoming short form mobile video streaming platform.

The show will follow Efron as he goes “deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days” and will have nothing but basic gear and a guide partner.

Cyril Tara, Efron’s tour guide in Papua New Guinea, snapped some photos with the actor and shared several pictures exploring the island with him on social media.

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron said in a statement in November. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits.”