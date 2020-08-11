Zac Efron to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' remake for Disney+

Zac Efron is returning to his Disney roots for a remake of the 1987 hit "Three Men and a Baby" for Disney+, nearly 15 years since he first starred in 2006's "High School Musical."

The classic movie, originally based on a 1985 French film, had an all-star cast consisting of "Magnum, P.I." star Tom Selleck, "Cheers" star Ted Danson and "Police Academy" star Steve Guttenberg. The three characters had to hilariously adapt their bachelor lifestyles to care for a baby who appears on their doorstep.

PHOTO: 'Three Men And A Baby,' with Steve Guttenberg, Tom Selleck and Ted Danson, left to right. (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock for decades in the "Star Trek" franchise before he died in 2015, directed.

A 1990 sequel, titled "Three Men and a Little Lady," reunited the cast without Nimoy directing. Emile Ardolino, who directed "Dirty Dancing" and "Sister Act," stepped in as director.

Though there are currently no additional details about the upcoming remake, it does mark the first time Efron, 32, has worked with Disney since the "High School Musical" trilogy, which catapulted him to fame, ended in 2008.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

